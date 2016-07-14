版本:
BRIEF-Health Canada approves Abbott's 'Absorb' bioresorbable stent

July 14 Abbott Laboratories :

* Health Canada approves Abbott's Absorb bioresorbable stent, the first fully dissolving heart stent

* Abbott plans to offer the device to Canadian hospitals nationwide starting this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

