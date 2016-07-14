版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-Focus Ventures says to extend its $3.5 mln loan facility by 3 yrs

July 14 Focus Ventures Ltd

* Focus to extend credit facility

* Arranged to extend by three years us$3.5 million loan facility

* Extension agreement also calls for anniversary payments to lenders equal to 6 pct of amount of loan principal outstanding at time

* To pay an amendment fee to lenders by way of issuance of 2.7 million common shares of company at a deemed price of cdn$0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐