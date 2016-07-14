版本:
BRIEF-Eaton Vance reports consolidated AUM of $325.6 bln on June 30

July 14 Eaton Vance Corp:

* Reported consolidated assets under management of $325.6 billion on June 30, 2016.

* Consolidated AUM on June 30, 2016 compares to $318.7 billion on april 30, 2016, close of company's second fiscal quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

