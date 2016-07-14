版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Horsehead Holding enters unit purchase agreement with debtors

July 14 Horsehead Holding:

* On July 11, Co entered into unit purchase and support agreement

* UPA entered into in connection with debtors' proposed second amended joint plan of reorganization filed with U.S. Bankruptcy court Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐