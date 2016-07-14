版本:
BRIEF-Gaiam changes name to Gaia

July 14 Gaiam Inc :

* Gaiam changes name to Gaia

* Gaiam Inc says it has officially changed its corporate name from Gaiam, Inc. to Gaia, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

