BRIEF-LinkedIn does not plan to host Q2 conf call due to pending merger

July 14 LinkedIn Corp :

* Due to pending merger with Microsoft, LinkedIn does not plan to host a conference call for its Q2 business results

* Will release its Q2 2016 business results after market close on Thursday, August 4th, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

