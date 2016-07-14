版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-EOG Resources anticipates a non-cash net loss of $44.4 mln for Q2

July 14 Eog Resources Inc

* For q2 of 2016, EOG anticipates a non-cash net loss of $44.4 million on mark-to-market of its financial commodity derivative contracts

* During q2 of 2016, net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts was $14.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

