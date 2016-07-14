版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Kempharm announced completion of meetings with U.S. FDA for KP201/IR

July 14 Kempharm Inc

* Announced completion of meetings with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for KP201/IR

* Also completed meetings with u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) for kp415

* Requested an eop1 review for kp201/ir ahead of an anticipated ind submission

* Expects to file investigational new drug applications (inds) for both kp201/ir and kp415 during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

