版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Endurance Specialty estimates net negative financial impact of $55.5 mln for Q2

July 14 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd

* Endurance comments on q2 2016 catastrophe events

* Initial estimated net negative financial impact of $55.5 million for q2

* Provided initial estimate of net negative financial impact in q2 from fort mcmurray wildfires,storms in texas,europe,kumamoto earthquake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐