版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group announces 5-to-1 reverse share split

July 14 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Gogl - reverse share split

* Board of directors has resolved to carry out a 5-to-1 reverse share split of company's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐