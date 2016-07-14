版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Universal Security Instruments informed delays filing

July 14 Universal Security Instruments Inc :

* On July 13, co informed NYSE Market Llc that delaying filing of annual report on form 10-K for the year ended March 31 Source text: (bit.ly/29GwcY9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

