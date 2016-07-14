版本:
BRIEF-Atlassian buys incident communication platform StatusPage

July 14 Atlassian Corporation Plc :

* Atlassian acquires status and incident communication platform Statuspage

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Atlassian's financial results in fiscal 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

