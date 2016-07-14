版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Shutterstock says chief technology officer Anshu Aggarwal resigned on July 11

July 14 Shutterstock Inc :

* On july 11, Anshu Aggarwal, chief technology officer notified company of his decision to resign

* Company has commenced an external search for a chief technology officer to succeed Aggarwal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

