BRIEF-Match Group says CFO Jeffrey Dawson resigned on July 11

July 14 Match Group Inc :

* On July 11, 2016, Jeffrey Dawson informed company that he is resigning from his position as chief financial officer

* Dawson will remain with company through mid-August to assist with transition

* Jeffrey Dawson resigning as CFO, dating, in order to accept a position with another company