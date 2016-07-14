版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Match Group says CFO Jeffrey Dawson resigned on July 11

July 14 Match Group Inc :

* On July 11, 2016, Jeffrey Dawson informed company that he is resigning from his position as chief financial officer

* Dawson will remain with company through mid-August to assist with transition

* Jeffrey Dawson resigning as CFO, dating, in order to accept a position with another company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

