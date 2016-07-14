版本:
BRIEF-Brinks appoints Ronald Domanico as CFO

July 14 Brinks Co

* Brink's announces management changes

* Ronald J. Domanico has joined company as chief financial officer

* Domanico replaces Joseph W. Dziedzic

* Rohan Pal has joined company as chief information officer and chief digital officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

