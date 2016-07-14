版本:
BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Master Fund reports 11.9 pct passive stake in SunCoke Energy

July 14 SunCoke Energy Inc :

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd reports 11.9 pct passive stake in SunCoke Energy as of July 14 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2a1VYp1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

