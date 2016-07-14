BRIEF-Korn/Ferry International adopts restructuring plan

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
July 14 Korn/Ferry International
* On july 8, 2016, korn/ferry international ( 'company') adopted a restructuring plan
* Plan will include elimination of redundant positions and consolidation of office space
* Estimated cost of actions contemplated by plan is between $20 million to $26 million
* Charges are expected to include approximately $17 million to $22 million of cash expenditures - sec filing
* Company expects to recognize these charges during q1 of fiscal 2017
* Expects restructuring actions to be completed by july 31, 2016
* Restructuring actions in addition to previously disclosed restructuring actions relating to integration of hg luxco
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.