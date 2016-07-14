版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says onboard vehicle logs show autopilot was turned off in Pennsylvania crash - tweet

July 14 Tesla Motors Inc

* Onboard vehicle logs show autopilot was turned off in Pennsylvania crash moreover, crash would not have occurred if it was on - Elon Musk tweet Source :(bit.ly/29BNDn9) Further company coverage: )

