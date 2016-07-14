BRIEF-Adex Mining Obtains loan of up to US$1 mln

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 14 Adex Mining Inc :
* Entered into loan agreement with great harvest Canadian investment company limited to provide an unsecured loan of up to us$1,000,000
* Adex mining inc says outstanding amount of loan is repayable on July 14, 2017 (maturity date) without any deduction or withholding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.