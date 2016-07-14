BRIEF-Adex Mining Obtains loan of up to US$1 mln

July 14 Adex Mining Inc :

* Entered into loan agreement with great harvest Canadian investment company limited to provide an unsecured loan of up to us$1,000,000

* Adex mining inc says outstanding amount of loan is repayable on July 14, 2017 (maturity date) without any deduction or withholding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)