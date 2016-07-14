版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Adex Mining Obtains loan of up to US$1 mln

July 14 Adex Mining Inc :

* Entered into loan agreement with great harvest Canadian investment company limited to provide an unsecured loan of up to us$1,000,000

* Adex mining inc says outstanding amount of loan is repayable on July 14, 2017 (maturity date) without any deduction or withholding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐