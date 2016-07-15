BRIEF-Autoliv says it has refinanced its existing revolving credit facility

July 15 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv has refinanced its existing revolving credit facility

* Refinanced its existing $1.1 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement with a group of 14 banks

* Facility has a five-year maturity, with extension options for up to two more years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)