2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Education Realty Trust announces 3% increase in quarterly dividend

July 15 Education Realty Trust Inc

* Edr announces 3% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

