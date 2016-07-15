版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Cora Health Services Inc says raised about $10 mln in debt financing - SEC filing

July 15 Cora Health Services Inc

* Says Has Raised About $10 Mln In Debt Financing - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29H4SCV) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

