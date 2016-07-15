BRIEF-Kellogg says unit entered into receivables sale agreement with Kellogg Funding Co

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Kellogg Co
* On july 13, unit entered into a receivables sale agreement with kellogg funding company, llc - sec filing
* Kellogg funding got into receivables purchase agreement with kellogg business services co as servicer, co*atieve rabobank u.a. As purchaser
* Maximum amount of purchases allowed under receivables securitization program for outstanding uncollected receivables is $200 million
* Under program, kellogg sales sells without recourse certain eligible short-term trade accounts receivable to kellogg funding
* Kellogg funding, unit of kellogg sales was formed for the sole purpose of buying and selling receivables generated by kellogg sales
* Receivables securitization program expires on july 12, 2017
* Kellogg co says currently intends to increase this maximum aggregate amount to up to approximately $1 billion
* Portion of purchase price for receivables paid in cash and balance takes form of subordinated notes from respective purchasers
* Receivables securitization program contains certain provisions whereby termination could occur if co defaulted under 5-yrcredit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2a3avRq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"