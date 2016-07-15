BRIEF-Kellogg says unit entered into receivables sale agreement with Kellogg Funding Co

July 15 Kellogg Co

* On july 13, unit entered into a receivables sale agreement with kellogg funding company, llc - sec filing

* Kellogg funding got into receivables purchase agreement with kellogg business services co as servicer, co*atieve rabobank u.a. As purchaser

* Maximum amount of purchases allowed under receivables securitization program for outstanding uncollected receivables is $200 million

* Under program, kellogg sales sells without recourse certain eligible short-term trade accounts receivable to kellogg funding

* Kellogg funding, unit of kellogg sales was formed for the sole purpose of buying and selling receivables generated by kellogg sales

* Receivables securitization program expires on july 12, 2017

* Kellogg co says currently intends to increase this maximum aggregate amount to up to approximately $1 billion

* Portion of purchase price for receivables paid in cash and balance takes form of subordinated notes from respective purchasers

* Receivables securitization program contains certain provisions whereby termination could occur if co defaulted under 5-yrcredit agreement