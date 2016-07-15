版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-JP Morgan Chase credit card charge-off and delinquency stats for June

July 15 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JP Morgan Chase & Co - Credit card charge-off rate 2.23 percent in June versus 2.44 percent in May - SEC filing

* JP Morgan Chase & Co - Delinquency rate 1.12 pct at June end vs 1.12 pct at May end Source text: bit.ly/29zRjKv Further company coverage:

(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐