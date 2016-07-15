版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Chen Sheng, Kingsoft, Tsinghua withdraw buyout proposal of 21Vianet

July 15 21Vianet Group Inc

* Chen Sheng, Kingsoft Corp Limited and Tsinghua Unigroup say they withdraw its going private proposal to buyout 21Vianet Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

