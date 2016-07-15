版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-MVC Capital sets qtrly dividend of $0.135 per share

July 15 MVC Capital Inc :

* MVC capital declares quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

