BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners commits to invest up to $50 mln in Crown Capital Fund IV

July 15 Crown Capital Partners Inc :

* Crown Capital Partners announces upsizing of Crown Capital Fund IV LP

* Says completed a $25 million closing for Crown Capital Fund IV LP

* Crown has committed to invest up to $50 million in Crown IV LP and currently holds a 40% interest in fund

* Says investment brings current total capital committed to fund to $125 million