BRIEF-pSivida to consolidate all R&D in current U.S. facility

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 pSivida Corp :
* pSivida Corp announces plan to consolidate all research and development in current U.S. facility
* Expects site consolidation plan will reduce pre-tax operating expenses by about $900,000 annually, beginning in Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Says pSivida estimates that it will record approximately $680,000 of charges associated with plan
* Charges are expected to be recorded primarily in Q1 of fiscal 2017, ending September 30, 2016
* Says charges include approximately $550,000 estimated to be cash expenditures
* Site consolidation expected to be substantially completed during that quarter, subject to local U.K. Labor requirements
* Proposes to close research facility in Malvern, U.K. & locate all research, product development activities in CGMP facility in Watertown, MA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"