BRIEF-New Flyer says at Q2 end, backlog was valued at $5.24 bln

July 15 New Flyer Industries Inc

* New Flyer announces second quarter 2016 orders and backlog

* At end of Q2 2016, total backlog was 10,010 EUS (valued at $5.24 billion) compared to 9,718 EUS (valued at $5.00 billion) at end Q1 2016

* Continues to anticipate that bus procurement activity by public transit agencies throughout U.S. and Canada should remain robust