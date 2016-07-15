BRIEF-Discover Financial Services credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for June

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Discover Financial Services
* Discover Financial Services - Credit card delinquency rate 1.35 percent at June end versus 1.28 percent at May end - SEC filing
* Discover Financial Services - Credit card charge-off rate 1.54 percent at June end versus 1.74 percent at May end Source text: bit.ly/29HgiH0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"