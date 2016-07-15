BRIEF-Discover Financial Services credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for June

July 15 Discover Financial Services

* Discover Financial Services - Credit card delinquency rate 1.35 percent at June end versus 1.28 percent at May end - SEC filing

* Discover Financial Services - Credit card charge-off rate 1.54 percent at June end versus 1.74 percent at May end Source text: bit.ly/29HgiH0