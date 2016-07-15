版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:01 BJT

BRIEF-Cemtrex to setup research pilot plant for Graphene production

July 15 Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex to setup a research pilot plant for production of Graphene

* Expects research pilot plant to commence within six months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

