BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics acquires minor stake in Pediapharm

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Knight acquires minor stake in Pediapharm

* Says has acquired 11.5 million shares of Pediapharm Inc

* Knight Therapeutics says shares in exchange for 221,126 shares of Knight and 221,126 four year warrants of Knight, with exercise price of $10.00

* Says acquired shares for investment purposes