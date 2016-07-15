BRIEF-KGIC reviews Uhak.com transaction and issues statement of claim

July 15 KGIC Inc

* KGIC reviews Uhak.com transaction and issues statement of claim

* KGIC says press release issued on Oct 29, 2015 pronouncing sale of agency may have been premature to extent that transaction has not been consummated

* Says special committee was established by KGIC board to review this purported transaction

* Says commenced an action against Uhak.com (Korea) for non-payment of accounts owing for student tuition

* Says claim is to recover accounts receivable and damages for defamation

* Says claim was filed and issued by Ontario Superior Court of Justice on July 4th 2016