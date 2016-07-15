BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma

BRIEF-Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"

