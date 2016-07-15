版本:
BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma

July 15 (Reuters) -

* CVI Investments, Inc. reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma as of July 8, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29DjlAj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

