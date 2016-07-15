版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-IC Potash announces second tranche of Cartesian's investment into Ochoa project

July 15 IC Potash Corp :

* IC Potash announces second tranche of Cartesian's strategic investment into Ochoa Project

* IC Potash Corp says has received second tranche of US$2.5 mln under strategic investment commitment by Cartesian Capital Group, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

