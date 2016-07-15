版本:
BRIEF-Bank of America reports credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for June-end

July 15 Bank Of America Corp

* Credit card delinquency rate percent at June-end 1.49 percent versus 1.50 percent at May-end - SEC filing

* Credit card charge-off rate 2.54 percent in June versus 2.73 percent in May Source - bit.ly/29BMDjo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

