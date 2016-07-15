版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Barington Group terminates proxy solicitation at Chico's FAS

July 15 Barington Group

* Barington group terminates proxy solicitation at Chico's FAS, Inc.

* Terminated its campaign to elect two independent representatives to the board of directors of Chico's

* Owns more than 1.6% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Chico's Fas, Inc. Source text (prn.to/29IeV0y)

