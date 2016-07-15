版本:
BRIEF-Surge Energy confirms july 2016 dividend

July 15 Surge Energy Inc

* Surge Energy Inc. confirms July 2016 dividend

* Sets July cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

