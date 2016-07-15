版本:
BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels retires 2016 debt with stock and cash

July 15 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp. retires 2016 debt with stock and cash

* Issued 14.0 million shares of common stock and paid an aggregate of $37.9 million in cash

* Had approximately $182.0 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2016

* Issued shares, paid cash in exchange for all of its outstanding 7.5 percent convertible notes due in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

