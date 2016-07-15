版本:
BRIEF-Capital One Financial June domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 3.93 pct

July 15 Capital One Financial Corp

* June domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 3.93 percent versus 3.99 percent in May

* June auto credit card net charge-off rate 1.46 percent versus 1.17 percent in May

* June domestic credit card delinquency rate 3.14 percent versus 3.01 percent in May - SEC filing

* June international credit card net charge-off rate 3.52 percent versus 3.67 percent in May

* June auto credit card delinquency rate 5.59 percent versus 5.48 percent in May

* June international credit card delinquency rate 3.24 percent versus 3.15 percent in May Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29NMVGv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

