BRIEF-Capital One Financial June domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 3.93 pct

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Capital One Financial Corp
* June domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 3.93 percent versus 3.99 percent in May
* June auto credit card net charge-off rate 1.46 percent versus 1.17 percent in May
* June domestic credit card delinquency rate 3.14 percent versus 3.01 percent in May - SEC filing
* June international credit card net charge-off rate 3.52 percent versus 3.67 percent in May
* June auto credit card delinquency rate 5.59 percent versus 5.48 percent in May
* June international credit card delinquency rate 3.24 percent versus 3.15 percent in May Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29NMVGv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"