版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Kalobios Pharmaceuticals says raised $12.2 mln in financing - SEC filing

July 15 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says Raised $12.2 Mln In Equity And Other Financing - SEC filing

* Says total offering amount was $12.2 mln - SEC filingSource text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29Jcubj)Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐