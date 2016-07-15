BRIEF-First Horizon National reports Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 15 First Horizon National Corp -

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $176.3 million in Q2 from $172.1 million in Q1

* Net charge-offs were $8.2 million in second quarter compared to $9.2 million in first quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Common equity tier 1 of 10.07 percent in second quarter compared to 10.33 percent in prior quarter

* Qtrly revenue $321.8 million versus $296.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $314.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Horizon National Corp Q2 provision for loan losses $4 million versus $2 million last year Source text - (bit.ly/29XSdya) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)