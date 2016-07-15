版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Jinkosolar extends credit limit with Wells Fargo Bank

July 15 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :

* Jinkosolar (U.S.) Inc extends credit limit with Wells Fargo Bank

* To increase its credit limit to $60 million from $40 million with a three year term.

* Unit has signed amendments to credit agreement with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, a division of Wells Fargo Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐