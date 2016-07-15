版本:
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions to repurchase shares for up to $50 mln

July 15 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions to implement stock repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common stock

* Repurchase program will be funded using company's working capital.

* As of March 31, 2016, company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $341 million.

* Term of board authorization of repurchase program is until December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

