BRIEF-Medical Facilities Corp signs to buy Indiana physician-owned hospital

July 15 Medical Facilities Corp

* Medical Facilities Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire physician-owned hospital in indiana and acquires underlying real estate

* Medical Facilities Corp says deal valued at $26.63 million

* Also announced that it has purchased an 84 percent indirect interest in unity's real estate for US$27 million

* Acquisition is expected funded by available cash and a draw on company's credit facility.

* Remaining ownership will be held by practicing physicians at unity

* Unity's real estate acquisition was funded from available cash and a $20 million draw on company's credit facility.