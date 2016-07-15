版本:
BRIEF-Stornoway Diamond says Renard diamond project begins ore processing

July 15 Stornoway Diamond Corp

* Processing of ore has commenced at Renard diamond project

* As of July 13, 2016, 1,002,888 tonnes of ore had been stockpiled, sufficient to commence and maintain planned ramp-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

