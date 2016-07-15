版本:
BRIEF-Valeant to host conference call on Aug. 9 to discuss Q2 results

July 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter results conference call date and details

* Announced that it plans to host a conference call and live webcast on August 9, 2016 to discuss Q2 2016 financial results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

