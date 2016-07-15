版本:
BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution says closing conditions satisfied for Rugby Architectural Building Products deal

July 15 Hardwoods Distribution Inc -

* Co announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and exchange of subscription receipts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

