BRIEF-Ratan Tata reports open market purchase of 2,045 shares of Alcoa - SEC filing

July 15 Alcoa Inc -

* Ratan Tata reports open market purchase of 2,045 shares of Alcoa Inc at prices ranging from $10.7248 To $10.7250 - SEC filing

* Ratan Tata purchased the Alcoa Inc shares on july 13 at average price of $10.72 per share Source text - bit.ly/29A9lfs