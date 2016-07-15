版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Ratan Tata reports open market purchase of 2,045 shares of Alcoa - SEC filing

July 15 Alcoa Inc -

* Ratan Tata reports open market purchase of 2,045 shares of Alcoa Inc at prices ranging from $10.7248 To $10.7250 - SEC filing

* Ratan Tata purchased the Alcoa Inc shares on july 13 at average price of $10.72 per share Source text - bit.ly/29A9lfs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

