公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy amends tender offers

July 15 Southwestern Energy Co

* Announced additional amendments with respect to previously announced cash tender offers to purchase outstanding senior notes

* Amendments provide for increase in consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Amendments provide for extension of period during which validly tendered notes are eligible to receive early tender premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

